Heat's Meyers Leonard: Out again Saturday
Leonard (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Leonard's absence will mark his seventh consecutive game missed due to an ankle injury. He remains without an official timetable for a return, so he should remains day-to-day as a result. His next chance to play will come Monday against the Cavaliers.
