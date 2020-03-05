Heat's Meyers Leonard: Out Friday
Leonard (ankle) remains out for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Leonard, who remains day-to-day, will miss a 14th straight contest Friday. His next opportunity to play arrives Sunday against the Wizards.
