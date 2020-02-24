Heat's Meyers Leonard: Out of walking boot
Leonard (ankle) has shed his walking boot but remains without a timeline for return, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reprots.
While the fact that he's no longer in a boot is a positive sign, Leonard's absence will likely extend for at least another week as he's yet to return to practice. The team will likely continue to provide updates on his status as he hits each benchmark in his recovery process.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...