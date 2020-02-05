Leonard (ankle) will not play during the Heat's five-game road trip prior to the All-Star break, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Leonard sprained his left ankle during Monday's win over the Sixers and will remain sidelined through the All-Star break as a result. It remains to be seen whether Leonard will be ready to return once play resumes -- Feb. 20 for the Heat -- following the break. In the meantime, some combination of Kelly Olynyk and James Johnson will likely help fill in for Leonard.