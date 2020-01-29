Leonard totaled two points (1-3FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and two rebounds in 11 minutes during Tuesday's 109-101 loss to Boston.

Leonard saw a season-low 11 minutes in the game and accordingly scored his fewest points since Jan. 10. The 27-year-old has not missed a start this season but is averaging just 5.9 points per game across 20.1 minutes.