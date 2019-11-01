Leonard posted 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3PT, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks and two assists across 25 minutes during Thursday's 106-97 win over the Hawks.

Leonard's fantasy value continues to be limited to deeper formats, but his performance Thursday, by far, was the best he's produced so far this season. If the 27-year-old power forward continues producing at this level, playing an every-night role with the Heat, he may start demanding attention in more traditional fantasy formats. The Heat have plenty of options in the frontcourt, so Leonard will have to fight for every minute.