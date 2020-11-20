Leonard has signed a two-year contract with the Heat, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports. The second year is a team option.

Leonard saw one of the biggest roles of his career with the Heat last season, averaging 6.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 threes in 20.3 minutes. That said, he appeared in just three playoff games. Apparently, the organization wants him back as an insurance option in case Bam Adebayo gets injured. He also allows Miami to show off a stretch-five look.