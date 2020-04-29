Leonard (ankle) indicated last week in an Instagram interview that he'll be ready to play if or when the NBA season resumes, Shandel Richardson of SI.com reports. "I'm feeling much, much better," Leonard said. "Obviously, I had an injury there right before the season was suspended. And it was bad. I think most people were aware of that."

Leonard missed the Heat's final 16 games before the NBA suspended its season March 12, but he'll have the benefit of more than three months of recovery time from the sprained left ankle by the time play resumes. Prior to getting hurt, Leonard had served as the Heat's starting power forward, but expect him to hold a smaller role upon returning with Miami having added Jae Crowder and Andre Iguodala to the roster since that time.