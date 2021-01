Leonard (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Celtics, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The 28-year-old suffered a shoulder strain during Saturday's win over Washington, and his availability for the second half of the back-to-back set Sunday is in question. Kelly Olynyk (groin) is also questionable, so Miami's frontcourt depth could be tested if both players are sidelined.