Heat's Meyers Leonard: Remains out Sunday
Leonard (ankle) didn't travel for this weekend's road trip to New Orleans and Washington.
Leonard is considered day-to-day but won't be seeing game action this weekend. The 28-year-old will have missed 15 straight games when his next chance to take the court arrives Wednesday.
