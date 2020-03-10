Heat's Meyers Leonard: Remains out
Leonard (ankle) will remain out Wednesday against the Hornets.
The Heat haven't provided much in the way of an update on Leonard's progress, but he continues to carry an unwavering "out" designation on their injury reports. At this point, it's unclear if he's nearing a return to game action.
