Heat's Meyers Leonard: Return doubtful right after break
Leonard (ankle) is unlikely to make his return immediately following the All-Star break, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
According to coach Erik Spoelstra, it would take "superhuman healing" for Leonard to be available right after the break. It seems likely that Leonard will be targeting the last week of February for a return, but it's possible his absence slides into March.
