Heat's Meyers Leonard: Ruled out Wednesday
Leonard (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Magic, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Leonard is still nursing the sprained left ankle that's kept him out of every game since Feb. 3. He remains without a definitive timetable.
