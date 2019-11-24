Heat's Meyers Leonard: Scoreless in 13 minutes
Leonard finished with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and four rebounds in 13 minutes during Saturday's 113-86 loss to the 76ers.
Leonard saw 13 minutes or less for the third time in the last seven games. Rookie backup big man Chris Silva has been seeing minutes, plus Bam Adebayo and Kelly Olynyk are both more than capable of filling in at the five and do so from time to time. As a result, Leonard likely isn't worth rostering outside of deep formats.
