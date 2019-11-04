Heat's Meyers Leonard: Scores 21 in Sunday's win
Leonard accumulated 21 points (9-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three steals, one assist, and one block in 28 minutes during Sunday's 129-100 win over the Rockets.
Leonard was extremely efficient as a scorer while pitching in across every category. After managing just 16 points across the first four games of 2019-20, Leonard has combined for 37 in the last two tilts. Still, Justise Winslow (back) missed both of these last two bouts and will travel with the team on the upcoming road trip, so it remains to be seen how effective Leonard will be once the squad is at full strength.
