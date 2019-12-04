Heat's Meyers Leonard: Solid play in limited time
Leonard posted eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), eight rebounds and two assists in Tuesday's 121-110 win against the Raptors.
In Leonard's first year with the Heat, he is converting on 60.7 percent of his field goals and 54.1 percent of his three-point shots, both of which are career highs. Even with the strong shooting numbers, the 27-year-old is playing just 18.8 minutes per game as a starter. In his place, the team has opted to go with Kelly Olynyk, who has reached double-digit scoring in seven of his last 10 games.
