Heat's Meyers Leonard: Starting Christmas Day
Leonard is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Leonard was a DNP-CD in Wednesday's opener, but he'll get the nod at one frontcourt spot alongside Bam Adebayo. Moe Harkless will shift to the bench.
