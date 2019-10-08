Heat's Meyers Leonard: Starting Tuesday
Leonard will get the start at power forward in Tuesday's exhibition tilt against the Spurs, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel
Leonard will start alongside Bam Adebayo in the frontcourt. Kelly Olynyk (knee) or James Johnson (coach's decision) are the strongest candidates to start at power forward once the regular season commences.
