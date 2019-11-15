Heat's Meyers Leonard: Steps up production in win
Leonard tallied 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block in 28 minutes Thursday in the Heat's 108-97 win over the Cavaliers.
Backup power forward Kelly Olynyk had been outplaying him lately, but Leonard stepped up to deliver his best outing since his season-high 21-point performance back on Nov. 3. The minutes and production between Leonard and Olynyk will likely be volatile from game to game, making either player difficult to trust in most fantasy leagues.
