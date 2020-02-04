Heat's Meyers Leonard: Won't play Wednesday
Leonard (ankle) won't play in Wednesday's matchup against the Clippers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Leonard suffered a sprained left ankle during the early going of Monday's win over the 76ers and wasn't able to return. It's reported that Leonard didn't make the trip out west to Los Angeles for Wednesday's contest, thus possibly putting his status in jeopardy for the entire five-game road trip that concludes in Utah on Feb. 12. Either James Johnson or Kelly Olynyk will presumably garner the start in Leonard's absence versus the Clippers.
