Heat's Mychal Mulder: Signs with Heat
Mulder signed a contract with the Heat on Monday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
The terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed, but nevertheless, the former Kentucky Wildcat will reportedly latch on with the Heat and will fight and claw during training camp to possibly land a roster spot with the team.
