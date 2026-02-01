Gardner recorded 12 points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds and two steals in 23 minutes during Saturday's 125-118 loss to Chicago.

Gardner was a healthy scratch in each of the Heat's two games prior to Saturday's contest, but he was thrust into a starting role against Chicago due to the absences of Tyler Herro (ribs), Norman Powell (personal) and Davion Mitchell (shoulder). Gardner went on to have his most productive game of the season, co-leading the Heat in rebounds while logging the first double-double of his NBA career. He could start in Sunday's rematch against the Bulls if Herro, Powell and Mitchell are sidelined for that contest.