Gardner (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Thursday in the Heat's 124-117 loss to the 76ers.

Recently upgraded from a two-way contract to a standard NBA deal, Gardner had appeared in each of the Heat's previous 10 contests, though his playing time had tailed off of late while Miami has moved closer to full health. The rookie ended up falling out of the rotation entirely Thursday, with head coach Erik Spoelstra opting to go with Simone Fontecchio (nine minutes) as the 10th man. Gardner could eventually take his spot on the second unit back from Fontecchio, but the former will realistically need Miami to be without multiple key contributors in order to see meaningful minutes in a given game.