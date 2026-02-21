site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Heat's Myron Gardner: Not starting vs. Atlanta
Feb 20, 2026
Gardner won't start against the Hawks on Friday.
Gardner started four of Miami's seven outings prior to the All-Star break, though he'll retreat to the second unit Friday. He has averaged 3.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 7.6 minutes per game over 22 appearances off the bench so far this season.
