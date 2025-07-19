Gardner totaled 16 points (4-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, four steals, two assists and one block over 26 minutes in Friday's 93-92 Summer League win over the Bucks.

Gardner followed up his efficient 19-point outing off the bench Thursday with a well-rounded stat line and 16 points as a starter Friday, though on less efficient shooting. A finger injury delayed the wing's Summer League debut, but it didn't impact his availability for the Heat's back-to-back to wrap up the summer.