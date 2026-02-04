Gardner had 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two steals in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 127-115 loss to the Hawks.

Gardner played at least 22 minutes for the third straight game, scoring a season-high 14 points. With Miami dealing with a number of injuries, Gardner has been able to shift up in the rotation. In his three most recent appearances, Gardner has averaged 10.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 three-pointers. For now, he can be considered a speculative add in deeper formats.