Heat's Myron Gardner: Shifting to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gardner isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Jazz, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Gardner drew a spot start Sunday against the Wizards, but he'll retreat to a bench role Monday as the Heat elect to roll with two bigs in the first five. He's scored in double figures in three of his previous five games, though he hasn't contributed much when deployed as a reserve.
