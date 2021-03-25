Bjelica was traded to the Heat in exchange for Moe Harkless and Chris Silva, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Miami acquired Harkless in the offseason in an attempt to replace Jae Crowder, who left for the Suns. Harkless couldn't find footing in Miami's rotation, so the Heat were clearly comfortable flipping him for someone else to try to fill the void. Bjelica has seen 16.9 minutes per game this season and averaged 7.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists. That seems like a reasonable floor to expect out of him moving forward. It's possible he regains the fantasy-relevance he had in 2019-20, but that would require him to start taking playing time away from Kelly Olynyk, Precious Achiuwa and Andre Iguodala.