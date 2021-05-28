Bjelica totaled 14 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 18 minutes during Thursday's 113-84 loss to the Bucks.

The fact Bjelica is being called upon to play meaningful minutes tells you a lot about where this series is at right now. A proven scorer, the veteran certainly has the ability to contribute when given the opportunity and at this point, the Heat will take anything they can get from the bench players. Of course, there is very little to see here other than the fact the Heat are clearly out of sorts and their run to the finals last season seems like a world away.