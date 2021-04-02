Bjelica finished with eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3PT), two rebounds and one steal over 17 minutes in a 116-109 win over the Warriors on Thursday.

In Bjelica's third game with the Heat, the forward received an inordinate amount of playing compared to his previous two games. Trevor Ariza has maintained his spot in the starting rotation over the past week, but it's possible Bjelica gets closer to an even split in playing time as he gets more comfortable with his new team.