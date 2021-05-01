site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: heats-nemanja-bjelica-out-with-illness | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Heat's Nemanja Bjelica: Out with illness
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bjelica is out Saturday against the Cavaliers due to a stomach illness, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Bjelica doesn't have a significant role with the Heat. His absence won't affect fantasy.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read
Alex Barutha
• 5 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read
Alex Barutha
• 4 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read