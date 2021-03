Bjelica played only five minutes off the bench in his Heat debut Monday night against the Knicks.

Acquired from the Kings at the deadline, Bjelica played only a small role in his first game with the Heat, failing to attempt a field goal in five minutes while adding one rebound and one turnover. For now, Miami is favoring Trevor Ariza at the nominal power forward spot, but Bjelica figures to work his way into a more consistent role as he settles in with his new team.