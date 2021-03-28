Bjelica will be available for Monday's game against the Knicks, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

After coming over from Sacramento via trade Thursday, BJelica has passed all medical protocols and will be available to make his debut Monday night. The veteran wing was in and out of the Kings' rotation this season, but it was just last season that he averaged 11.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.9 made threes in 27.9 minutes per game -- all career bests. Bjelica likely won't see close to 30 minutes per game, but his stock was boosted when LaMarcus Aldridge opted to sign with the Nets.