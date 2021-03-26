Bjelica (recently traded) will not play Friday against the Hornets.
Bjelica was recently dealt from the Kings to the Heat on Thursday, but he'll need more time before he can debut with his new team. Once he does, he'll be a candidate to start at the recently-vacated power forward spot, as Kelly Olynyk was traded to the Rockets.
