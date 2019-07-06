Heat's Nick Mayo: Paces bench in Vegas SL debut
Mayo poured in 20 points (8-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 24 minutes during the Heat's 103-62 win over China in a Las Vegas Summer League game Friday.
The 21-year-old big man made a significant impact off the bench, leading the Heat second unit in scoring during the contest. Mayo went undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky despite starting 123 out of a possible 124 games during his college career and averaging 18.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 blocks across 33.5 minutes. A solid 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds, he'll look to continue making an impression during remaining summer games in an attempt to secure an invite to training camp.
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.