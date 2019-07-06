Heat's Nick Mayo: Paces bench in Vegas SL debut

Mayo poured in 20 points (8-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 24 minutes during the Heat's 103-62 win over China in a Las Vegas Summer League game Friday.

The 21-year-old big man made a significant impact off the bench, leading the Heat second unit in scoring during the contest. Mayo went undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky despite starting 123 out of a possible 124 games during his college career and averaging 18.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 blocks across 33.5 minutes. A solid 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds, he'll look to continue making an impression during remaining summer games in an attempt to secure an invite to training camp.