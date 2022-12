Jovic (back) is available Thursday against Houston, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After spending some time with the team's G League affiliate, Miami recalled Jovic in hopes of having him available for Thursday. Since rejoining the Heat, Jovic has been dealing with back spasms and was initially downgraded to questionable. The 2022 first round pick could see an uptick in minutes barring any setbacks, as the Heat have a number of players ruled inactive Thursday.