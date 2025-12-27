Jovic (elbow) closed with 10 points (3-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 21 minutes during Friday's 126-111 win over Atlanta.

Jovic was back in the lineup after missing five games with an elbow injury. He slotted straight into a meaningful role, scoring double digits for just the second time in his past 10 games. There are simply too many mouths to feed in Miami when the roster is healthy, making Jovic a target in deeper leagues at this point.