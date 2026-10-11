Jovic managed 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals in 25 minutes during Saturday's 125-124 preseason loss to the Timberwolves.

Miami held out several key contributors Saturday, opening the door for Jovic to step into the starting five. The 23-year-old turned in an efficient shooting performance, closing the game as Miami's third-leading scorer. He also tied for the game-high mark in steals while finishing as one of five Heat players to grab at least six rebounds.