Jovic (ankle) will play during Sunday's game against the Rockets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jovic suffered a left ankle sprain during Thursday's game against the Magic, but he will be able to play through it Sunday. Over his last five appearances Jovic is averaging 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 22.4 minutes per contest.