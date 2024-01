Jovic is coming off the bench Monday against the Clippers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Jovic drew a rare opportunity to start Saturday against the Jazz, but he'll retreat to the bench Monday with the Heat electing to grant Jamal Cain his first NBA start. Jovic has struggled to see consistent opportunities this year, but he could see an uptick in playing time in LA as Miami continues to deal with multiple injuries to key players.