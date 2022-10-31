Head Coach Erik Spoelstra noted there was a possibility of Jovic spending time in the G League if the Heat are fully healthy, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Jovic missed Miami's first three regular-season games due to a back injury and was suspended for the fourth before appearing in each of the last three contests and averaging 2.0 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.7 steals in 7.3 minutes per game. The rookie has benefitted from Dewayne Dedmon (foot) missing a pair of games that opened up reserve center minutes for Jovic. Considering he may not be a regular rotation piece for the Heat and could spend time in the G League, Jovic shouldn't be considered anything more than a dynasty prospect.