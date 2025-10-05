Jovic recorded 10 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 12 minutes in Saturday's 126-118 preseason loss to the Magic.

Jovic got the starting nod in Miami's preseason opener, while Kel'el Ware came off the bench. The battle for the starting spot next to Bam Adebayo will be one to watch as the preseason progresses. Jovic signed a four-year, $62.4 million extension Wednesday after appearing in just 46 regular-season games (10 starts) last season due largely to a fractured right hand. He averaged 10.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 25.1 minutes per game in 2024-25.