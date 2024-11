Jovic is not in Miami's starting lineup for Sunday's game against Minnesota.

Jovic has started in each of the Heat's first nine games of the 2024-25 regular season, but he will retreat to the bench Sunday as Kevin Love gets the start. Over his last five outings, Jovic has averaged 6.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals over 17.4 minutes per game.