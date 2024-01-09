Jovic finished with six points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals across 21 minutes in Monday's 120-113 win over the Rockets.

Jovic remained in the starting lineup and saw 20-plus minutes for the third straight game while the Heat remained without Jimmy Butler (toe) and Caleb Martin (ankle). The second-year player made up for the inefficient shooting by contributing elsewhere across the box score, but he's still best viewed as a streaming option for deeper leagues even while he's seeing steady playing time. As soon as one of Butler or Martin returns to action, Jovic will likely be the odd man out of the starting five and could see his minutes get cut significantly.