Jovic secured 14 points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3PT, 8-9 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 28 minutes of Saturday's 99-88 Summer League win over the Celtics.

Though Jovic approached 30 minutes Saturday, he was placed on the bench for the closing minutes of the contest with foot soreness, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. Considering the second-year forward has already shown promising flashes this summer and figures to see a sizable amount of NBA run in 2023-24, the Heat may choose to give Jovic some time to rest. Miami's Summer League squad will take the floor next against the Suns on Monday.