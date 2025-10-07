Jovic supplied nine points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 23 minutes in Monday's 103-93 preseason loss to the Bucks.

Jovic struggled from beyond the arc in his second preseason start, though he still stuffed the stat sheet and led all players in assists. The 22-year-old forward also matched the game high in steals. He'll continue competing with Kel'el Ware this preseason for a starting spot alongside Bam Adebayo.