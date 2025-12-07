Jovic finished Saturday's 127-111 loss to Sacramento with 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes.

After recording a DNP-CD in Friday's loss to Orlando, Jovic logged a season-high-tying 31 minutes with Tyler Herro (toe), Davion Mitchell (groin) and Pelle Larsson (hip) sidelined Saturday. Jovic wasn't extremely efficient but was still one of five Heat players to score in double figures. The 22-year-old forward also dished out a team- and season-high-tying six assists. Jovic has seen double-digit minutes just once through four games in December, so he isn't guaranteed significant minutes when the team is at full strength.