Jovic recorded 15 points (4-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 23 minutes Monday in a 118-110 preseason victory versus the Rockets.

Jovic flashed the all-around skill set that makes him an intriguing young prospect, leading Miami in rebounds and tying for the lead in assists while also putting up 15 points. The rookie big man struggled a bit with his shot, converting just two of eight three-point tries, but his positive overall impact was evident as the Heat outscored Houston by 24 points while he was on the floor. Jovic has increased his scoring and rebounding output in each of his first four preseason contests and looks to be quickly adjusting to the NBA game.