Jovic is questionable for Thursday's game at Houston due to back spasms.

Jovic was recalled from the G League with hopes he could be available Thursday, but now he's an addition to the Heat's extensive 12-man injury report. There's still a chance he's available, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him in the rotation if that's the case. In his 11 appearances, he's averaged 6.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 15.4 minutes.