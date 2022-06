Jovic was selected by the Heat with the No. 27 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-10, 227-pound forward out of Serbia is a versatile playmaker for his size. He grew up playing point guard but was a late bloomer into his frame, which has given him intriguing upside. However, he'll need to become a better finisher and shooter to reach his full potential. Defense is also a concern.